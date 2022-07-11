Chelsea and PSG enter race for Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona move stalls

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have made moves to try and sign Robert Lewandowski, as a planned switch to Barcelona stalls.

While the LaLiga club remain the striker’s first choice, there is an awareness it may prove difficult to complete due to Bayern Munich insisting that they receive the entire €50m fee up front as a consequence of Barcelona’s financial situation.

The Bundesliga champions have otherwise accepted the reality of the situation and are willing to let Lewandowski leave, meaning the 33-year-old will not need to go on strike when the Bayern squad meet for pre-season on Tuesday.

The Polish international is insistent he wants a new challenge in his career, which is why he is also considering approaches from Chelsea and PSG.

Thomas Tuchel does not view signing a number-nine as a priority but is prepared to act if the right deal becomes possible, which is why Chelsea had considered Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski is seen as a player closer to his prime, who is now much more mobile than Ronaldo, virtually serving as the perfect modern striker.

The situation entirely depends on what Barcelona do next, and whether they finally agree to meet Bayern’s demands. For now, however, the possibility of Lewandowski joining PSG or Chelsea is open.