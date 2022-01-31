World Cup-winner Roberto Carlos set for Sunday League appearance in Shropshire

World Cup-winning former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos is set to make a return to action next month – for a Shropshire-based Sunday League team.

Shrewsbury side Bull in the Barne United, named after a local pub, will have the 48-year-old ex-Real Madrid full-back playing for them for one game after winning a charity ‘Dream Transfer’ raffle on eBay.

The raffle also saw East Sussex team Pevensey and Westham land the services of former England forward Eni Aluko for one fixture.

Carlos said in a statement: “I’m excited to play for Bull in the Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by.

“I’ve heard that the team’s been down a number of players this season, so here’s hoping my training is enough to help them up their game and bring what Bull in the Barne’s fans want to see!”

Bull in the Barne manager and goalkeeper Ed Speller said: “Roberto Carlos is one of those legends who’s inspired so many young players’ love of the game.

“My jaw absolutely dropped when we found out Bull in the Barne won the Dream Transfer and he’ll be playing alongside the team in Shrewsbury.

Carlos (right) made over 500 appearances for Real Madrid in an 11-year stint with them from 1996 to 2007 (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Archive)

“It should be a right laugh for him to come see what we’re made of, with some tense free-kicks and hopefully no dodgy tackles!”

Money raised from the raffle, open to anyone associated with a Sunday League team and costing £5 to enter, is going to Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.