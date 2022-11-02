Jump to content

Brighton to sign Argentinian teenager Facundo Buonanotte in January

The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 02 November 2022 21:30
Brighton will sign Facundo Buonanotte in January (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central in January.

The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again, subject to a work permit and all regulatory approvals.

The Argentine only made his senior professional debut in February and received his first call-up to his country’s under-20 side three months later.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.

“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.”

