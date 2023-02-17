Roberto De Zerbi is keen to take Brighton to another level

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits going public with his ambitious plans to guide the club into Europe could backfire but insists he does not fear failure.

The Italian has swiftly helped Seagulls supporters forget about his predecessor Graham Potter being poached by Chelsea by masterminding a string of fine results and some scintillating performances.

High-flying Albion sit sixth in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Fulham on the back of taking 20 points from the last 30 available, which began with a 4-1 thrashing of Potter’s Blues in late October.

While most managers are reluctant to outline challenging targets in order to avoid setting themselves up for a fall, De Zerbi has openly spoken of his desire to bring continental competition to the Amex Stadium.

Irrespective of Brighton’s final league position, the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach feels his candid approach is vital in ensuring his in-form players constantly strive for more.

“I don’t like to speak about whether it’s Europa League or Champions League but I love when you put in your life one step higher,” he said.

“We haven’t to be afraid to speak about one step more and one level higher.

“I think ambition is a good thing in life in general and in football you have to be humble in the training sessions every day but when you speak about your target if you are a serious person, a good professional you can put your target higher.

“It’s a risk because if we will not arrive in our target, you (the media) can tell me ‘Roberto you spoke about Europe and the results are not like this’ but for me it’s not important if we arrive or not.

“It’s important in this part of the season to progress, to improve, to put our target higher. I know (only) this way to progress.”