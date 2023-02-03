Roberto De Zerbi calls for Brighton fans to support ‘fantastic guy’ Moises Caicedo

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roberto De Zerbi has urged Brighton fans to get behind wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo for the remainder of the season.

Caicedo is poised to return to Albion’s matchday squad for Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth after failing to force a move before the transfer deadline.

The Seagulls turned down two bids from Premier League leaders Arsenal for the Ecuador international, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.

Having last week expressed his desire to leave the club in an open letter posted on social media, Caicedo was given time off until the closure of the transfer window and missed Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool.

“I was always honest and clear with you and I want to also be this time honest and clear,” said Albion head coach De Zerbi.

“I am very happy Moises stays with us until the end of the season.

“I want to speak to our fans because I want them to support him. I don’t want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside of Brighton love Moises, he’s a good guy.

“I don’t know if he made a mistake or not but the transfer market is closed and the fans must follow me because I take responsibility for him. And if I say something so clear about Moises, they have to believe in me.”

Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday following his short period of leave.

The 21-year-old, who has scored twice in 26 top-flight appearances for Brighton, has a contact until 2025.

De Zerbi is unsure whether Caicedo will remain at the Amex Stadium beyond the summer but continued to offer a staunch defence of the player’s actions as he alluded to Leandro Trossard’s recent departure to Arsenal.

“I don’t know,” replied the Italian boss when asked if Caicedo will depart Sussex before next season.

“I want to be responsible about him because I believe in Moises. I don’t know the situation in the future but he’s a good guy and I want to defend him now.

“In other times I spoke a different way for the other players but for Moises it’s different.

“We need the performance of Moises and he’s a fantastic guy and so I don’t want to hear criticism or anything more.”