Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Roberto Firmino adamant he wants to stay at Liverpool

The Brazilian, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, has been linked with Juventus

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Writer
Sunday 31 July 2022 15:12
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Roberto Firmino has insisted he wants to stay at Liverpool as he moved to quash speculation about his future.

The Brazilian, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, has been linked with Juventus, though Liverpool do not want to sell him.

And Firmino, who only needs two goals to bring up a century for Liverpool, confirmed he is not looking to leave in this transfer window.

“I love this team, this city and the fans,” he told TNT Sports in Brazil. “I’m here. I want to stay of course.”

Firmino only started 10 Premier League games last season in an injury-hit campaign as he slipped down the attacking pecking order but he was preferred to new signing Darwin Nunez to begin Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Recommended

It was a show of faith by Jurgen Klopp, who on Thursday underlined Firmino’s importance as he said he wanted to keep the forward.

Roberto Firmino was preferred to Darwin Nunez to start the Community Shield

(Getty Images)

“Bobby is crucial for us,” the Liverpool manager said. “He is the heart and soul of this team. He is essential for us.”

While Nunez has come in, with Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi leaving, Liverpool have fewer senior attackers in their squad than last season and are not looking to offload any of their five main forwards, while Diogo Jota’s hamstring injury could make Firmino still more important in the short term.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in