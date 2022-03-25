Roberto Mancini refused to comment on his future as Italy manager after the country’s shock defeat against North Macedonia in their World Cup play-off semi-final.

The dramatic last-gasp loss meant the European champions have failed to reach football’s showpiece tournament for the second time in succession after missing Russia 2018.

Prior to that, Italy failed to advance from their group at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, meaning their last appearance in the knockout rounds of the tournament was in fact in 2006, the year they lifted the trophy.

Italy dominated their semi-final against North Macedonia but failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities and Aleksandar Trajkovski struck in stoppage time for the visitors to seal a stunning 1-0 upset.

Mancini, who led Italy to glory at the Euros last summer, described the defeat as the lowest moment of his career and said it was too early to come to a decision over whether he will continue in the role.

“I’m more than disappointed, I’ve nothing to say. Something incredible happened tonight,” he said. “We deserved to win the Euros, now we’ve been really unlucky…but that’s it, that’s the reality. I’m sorry for the players.”

Asked directly whether he will carry on as head coach, Mancini said: “We will see. Now I feel too disappointed to speak about my future, we will see. I’m sure this team has a great future. I’m supporting these players now more than ever.”

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini offered his support to Mancini.

“There is great disappointment,” he said. “We played a good game, we missed the goal. I’m proud of my teammates. We are destroyed. I hope the future is still with Mr Mancini.”