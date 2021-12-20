Hibernian appoint new manager Shaun Maloney on three-and-a-half-year deal

Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 December 2021 11:08
New Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney (pictured) succeeds Jack Ross (Graham Stuart/PA)
New Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney (pictured) succeeds Jack Ross (Graham Stuart/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hibernian have confirmed the appointment of Shaun Maloney as their new manager.

The former Celtic, Wigan Aston Villa and Scotland player has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by former Hibs player Gary Caldwell, while his backroom staff will include current coaches David Gray and Craig Samson, plus Italian Valerio Zuddas, who was recently assistant boss at Hajduk Split.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “Our recruitment for a new manager has been thorough, strategic, and centred around the clear vision we have for this football club.

“We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.

“Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club.

“He believes in attacking, possession-based football and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martinez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad.

“He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

“Shaun’s a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do.

“We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

“We have real belief in Shaun and he has huge belief in himself.”

