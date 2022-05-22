Robin Olsen: Manchester City apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper after alleged assault during pitch invasion

City to investigate and serve indefinite stadium ban

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Sunday 22 May 2022 19:22
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen

(Getty Images)

Manchester City have apologised to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen after he was attacked during the pitch invasion which followed their comeback win to claim the Premier League title.

City trailed 2-0 to Villa and were at risk of surrendering top spot on the final day but a stunning comeback, with three goals in the space of five minutes, secured their fourth title in five seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, either side of Rodri's equaliser, to ensure the defending champions would finish one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1.

Joyous scenes met the final whistle at the Etihad with thousands of supporters running onto the pitch but Villa manager Steven Gerrard later claimed that Olsen had been attacked while attempting to leave the field.

When asked if his players had got away safely at full time, Gerrard said: "The answer is no. My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep [Guardiola] and Manchester City."

City apologised in a club statement, which read: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

"The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

The incident is the latest of several following pitch invasions across English football over the past week involving Everton, Nottingham Forest and Port Vale.

