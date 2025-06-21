Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Rodri impressing fellow Man City midfielder Nico Gonzalez as he ramps up fitness

Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri suffered a serious knee injury last September.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 21 June 2025 17:10 BST
Rodri is making his comeback from a long-term knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodri is making his comeback from a long-term knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Nico Gonzalez believes Rodri is getting back to his best level after continuing his comeback at the Club World Cup.

Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri missed most of Manchester City’s 2024-25 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury last September.

He returned to action by playing seven minutes in City’s penultimate Premier League fixture against Bournemouth last month and came on for the last half-hour of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia.

Gonzalez, who plays in a similar position, was signed by City in January partly to provide cover for Rodri.

The 23-year-old believes he can learn a lot from his fellow Spaniard, who he feels is “even better” than he thought.

Gonzalez said: “He has been (back training) a couple of months. He is an amazing player and really good in everything that can be good in a midfielder.

“I am trying to learn the most I can and I think I am starting to watch him at his best level. I am seeing things that I haven’t seen in a lot of midfielders.

“I try to see all the passes the players don’t see and take as much from him as I can. He helps me a lot. He is Spanish so we are starting to have a good relationship.”

Gonzalez’s signing came alongside those of Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov in the mid-season transfer window as City began to respond to their underwhelming season.

The squad overhaul has continued with the arrivals of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli this month.

Yet while City have clearly decided fresh faces are required after a failure to mount a strong title challenge and a premature Champions League exit, Gonzalez does not feel there was ever anything wrong with the spirit.

He said: “The mentality of all these players was always good. I don’t think the mentality is what didn’t make us win a trophy. I think the attitude and mentality was really good.

“Sometimes you have a better season, sometimes worse. I hope this season is the best possible.”

City play their second match at the Club World Cup, and could secure a place in the last 16, when they face Al Ain of Abu Dhabi in Atlanta on Sunday night (2am Monday BST).

