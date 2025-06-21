Rodri impressing fellow Man City midfielder Nico Gonzalez as he ramps up fitness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nico Gonzalez believes Rodri is getting back to his best level after continuing his comeback at the Club World Cup.

Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri missed most of Manchester City’s 2024-25 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury last September.

He returned to action by playing seven minutes in City’s penultimate Premier League fixture against Bournemouth last month and came on for the last half-hour of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia.

Gonzalez, who plays in a similar position, was signed by City in January partly to provide cover for Rodri.

The 23-year-old believes he can learn a lot from his fellow Spaniard, who he feels is “even better” than he thought.

Gonzalez said: “He has been (back training) a couple of months. He is an amazing player and really good in everything that can be good in a midfielder.

“I am trying to learn the most I can and I think I am starting to watch him at his best level. I am seeing things that I haven’t seen in a lot of midfielders.

“I try to see all the passes the players don’t see and take as much from him as I can. He helps me a lot. He is Spanish so we are starting to have a good relationship.”

Gonzalez’s signing came alongside those of Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov in the mid-season transfer window as City began to respond to their underwhelming season.

The squad overhaul has continued with the arrivals of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli this month.

Yet while City have clearly decided fresh faces are required after a failure to mount a strong title challenge and a premature Champions League exit, Gonzalez does not feel there was ever anything wrong with the spirit.

He said: “The mentality of all these players was always good. I don’t think the mentality is what didn’t make us win a trophy. I think the attitude and mentality was really good.

“Sometimes you have a better season, sometimes worse. I hope this season is the best possible.”

City play their second match at the Club World Cup, and could secure a place in the last 16, when they face Al Ain of Abu Dhabi in Atlanta on Sunday night (2am Monday BST).