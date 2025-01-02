Rodri responds to Cristiano Ronaldo over Ballon d’Or controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has expressed his surprise at the criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester City midfielder was awarded the prestigious annual prize.

The Premier League and Euro 2024 winner was voted as the best men’s player in a tight contest with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who elected not to attend the ceremony along with his teammates after learning that he was not going to win.

While Rodri was a key figure in successful campaigns for both club and country, five-time Ballon d’Or recipient Ronaldo said that it was “unfair” that Vinicius had not received the gong after helping his former club to La Liga and Champions League success.

The prize is awarded based on votes from journalists in an open, democratic process, and the Spaniard admitted that he found Ronaldo’s comments peculiar.

Rodri told Diario AS that the Portuguese forward’s comments were “a surprise” given his familiarity with the event.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo felt Vinicius Jr should have won the Ballon d’Or ( AP )

“[Ronaldo] knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen,” he explained. “This year the journalists who vote have considered that I should win it. Probably, these same journalists were the ones who at some point voted for him to win, and I imagine that then he would agree.”

Manchester City have struggled in Rodri’s absence, with the holding midfielder’s ACL tear preceding a dramatic drop off in form that has seen Pep Guardiola’s men slip out of the title race.

The 28-year-old is hoping to make his return to the pitch before the end of the season as he recovers from the injury sustained in September.

“Psychologically, I’m much better than I thought,” Rodri explained. “That’s what I imagined in terms of pain. The first month was very difficult, but mentally it’s better than I thought. I’m talking about the desire to play again, that kind of thing. I’m pretty good. I think my body has also benefited from stopping. Not because of the injury, but in other ways. I’m trying to enjoy other things that we don’t normally have in our lives.”