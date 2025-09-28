Man City sweating over Rodri injury setback as another knee problem arises
Rodri missed eight months after tearing his cruciate ligament last season
Rodri has given Manchester City an injury scare after reporting feeling pain in the knee that kept him sidelined for eight months.
The Ballon d’Or winner missed City’s 5-1 win over Burnley on Saturday and is a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Monaco.
Manager Pep Guardiola has vowed not to take any risks with the midfielder, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal last September.
After only starting two games in a year, Rodri began three in a week against Manchester United, Napoli and Arsenal.
But after being rested for the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield, he then reported a problem on Friday morning.
Guardiola said: “Rodri was training and said, 'I'm not able to play. I have a lot of pain in my knee. I cannot play, I cannot play.’ And I said, ‘if you cannot play, you cannot play’.”
Nico Gonzalez replaced Rodri in the City side against Burnley, while they are certain to be without the injured Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov against Monaco.
