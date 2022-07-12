Jump to content
‘A manager’s dream’: Rodri signs new five-year contract with Manchester City

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Rodri and his role at the heart of Pep Guardiola’s title winning side after tying down the Spaniard to a new deal

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday 12 July 2022 10:00
Rodri has committed his future to the club

Rodri has committed his future to the club

(Getty Images)

Rodri has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, tying him down to the Etihad until 2027.

The 26-year-old had two years remaining on his existing deal with the Premier League champions, having joined in a £62.8m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Rodri was an integral figure in City’s third title win in four seasons last term, impressing at the base of Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

“Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career,” the Spain international said. “I have loved every second. The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the club and the manager pushes me every single day.

“I have improved so much as a player, and I want to thank Pep and all the backroom staff for their help. They are completely committed to helping me become the best player I can be, and I appreciate their hard work.

Recommended

“We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry for me. Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop.

“City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, said: “Rodri has been exceptional since coming here, so I am delighted we have managed to agree this new deal.

“He is the perfect example of what a top professional should be: he has a fantastic attitude, lives his life in the right way, takes care of his body and trains hard every single day. That is a manager’s dream, and I know Pep loves working with him.

“He has improved a lot since coming here and, for me, he is now one of the best in the world in his position.”

Rodri’s extension comes amid a summer of upheaval at City, with added competition for his place in midfield from new signing Kalvin Phillips.

The marquee arrival of Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has coincided with the exit of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal while Raheem Sterling is expected to complete his £47.5m move to Chelsea imminently.

