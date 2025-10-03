Archie Gray can be as good as Rodri and Declan Rice – Spurs boss Thomas Frank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has talked up the potential of Tottenham’s Archie Gray ahead of his return to Leeds, insisting he can reach the levels of fellow midfielders Rodri and Declan Rice.

Gray left Leeds at the end of the 2023-24 campaign to join Spurs in a deal worth an overall £40million and will make his 52nd appearance for the north London club if selected in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old played 52 times for boyhood club Leeds to earn admirers throughout England, with Frank interested when he was in charge of Brentford before Gray subsequently joined Tottenham.

“Let’s put it this way, yes, we spoke with him, but he ended at Tottenham and maybe that was good because I still have the chance to work with him,” Frank said.

“I see him as a midfielder who can play six or eight. That is his position and I think these days midfielders need to be more complete.

“You need to be a little bit of a six, little bit of eight and 10 and two of the best in the world right now are probably Rodri and Declan Rice.

“I think they can do a little bit of everything. I see Archie and they are big names to compare him too, but I see he has got the same potential.

“When do we judge a player? I think it is probably fair two years down the line where we can really make a big assessment.

“I am also being judged from game to game so I know how it works, but I think to judge it as a success or failure, I don’t think you can really do that before two years.

“That’s not to say you cannot be judged for your performances and if you haven’t done well, that’s fair.”

Gray has impressed when given opportunities by Frank in recent weeks, creating the late leveller at Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday and tidy against Doncaster in the Carabao Cup last month.

With Spurs’ midfield a problem area during a run of three draws from their last four matches, Frank could elect to start Gray at Elland Road.

The teenager is the great nephew of Leeds great Eddie Gray, while his grandfather Frank Gray was a league title winner with the club, and the Spurs boss feels that upbringing has helped the youngster.

Frank added: “He seems to understand that he needs to work hard. The foundation, if you want to achieve anything, you need to do that. I think his understanding of the game is good as well.

“So, those two bits and the discipline, I think are key areas if you want to achieve anything. Maybe that is from the blood of the family.”