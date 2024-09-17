Rodri warns players could strike over increase in fixtures: ‘We are close to that’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rodri believes that top footballers are close to going on strike because they are overworked as the schedule increases.

Manchester City could play up to 75 games this season with the expansion of the Champions League and the new Club World Cup next summer, while international football could take the possible maximum for someone to 85 matches.

Rodri made 63 appearances for club and country last season, when he won Euro 2024 with Spain, and 68 in the 2022-23 season but feels the optimum number of games to play would be between 40 and 50.

And he thinks the quality of games is suffering as players are overworked as he called upon the authorities to take care of the footballers by warning they are the “main characters” in the sport and arguing that no one is looking out for them.

The midfielder urged football’s governing bodies to think of something other than money as he warned that players may not have an alternative but to go on strike.

“I think we are close to that,” he said. “I think it’s the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps [going] this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option.”

The 28-year-old drew upon his heavy workload to argue he is playing too much. “From my experience I can tell you that 60-70 [games per season is right]? No. Between 40-50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform in the highest level, after that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level.

Rodri won the Euros with Spain in the summer after a long club season ( Getty Images )

“This year we can go to 70, maybe 80, I don’t know. It depends how far you go in the competitions. In my humble opinion I think it is too much. I think we have to take care of ourselves. Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of this sport or business or whatever you want to call it. Not everything is money or marketing, it is also the quality of the show. When I am not tired I perform better and if the people want to see a better football, we need to rest just something to put in there.

“When the amount of games starts getting bigger, the performance and quality are lower. Lets see where football goes. I would prefer to have less games and a better quality show for the people, that’s for sure.”

Other players, including Rodri’s teammate Bernardo Silva and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, have voiced their own concerns about the number of games footballers are asked to play and the midfielder said it is a concern for both City and Spain.

He added: “I can only tell you about my club and national team but it is something we are worried about. It’s about the time we have for a break.”