Ballon d’Or banner gave me strength – Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior claimed he was fired up by Manchester City’s fans’ banner after playing a starring role in Real Madrid’s dramatic Champions League victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The visiting side were greeted by a huge flag prior to Tuesday’s play-off first leg at the Etihad Stadium poking fun at the Brazilian’s runners-up finish to City midfielder Rodri in the voting for last year’s Ballon d’Or award and Real’s boycott of the ceremony.

Yet it was Real who had the last laugh as the banner backfired badly, with Vinicius enjoying a superb game as the Spaniards twice came from behind to win 3-2.

Vinicius told Movistar: “I saw it, I saw the banner. Whenever the opposing fans do things like that they give me more strength to have a great game and here I have done it.”

The banner displayed a huge picture of Rodri kissing his trophy alongside the message ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ – a song title by City-supporting band Oasis.

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he had not seen the banner and instead lamented his side’s latest failure to hold onto a lead in what has been a frustrating campaign.

The hosts twice led with Erling Haaland strikes but they were cancelled out by Kylian Mbappe and former City youngster Brahim Diaz before Jude Bellingham grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

Real will now be heavy favourites to progress to the last 16 when the sides meet at the Bernabeu Stadium for the return clash next week.

Guardiola said: “After (it went) 2-1 what happened was a resume a little bit of this season. In so many games it has happened – against Feyenoord, against Sporting Lisbon, against Brentford in Premier League and Man Utd.

“Many games we have given away at the end. Unfortunately it has happened many times and at this level (that makes it) so difficult.”

After sweeping almost all before them in recent years, this season has been a big comedown for City and Guardiola admits he is currently not able to restore the intensity that previously made them formidable.

He said: “We have been an extraordinary team, an incredible machine every three days in these years.

“But if the opponent is better the opponent is better and at the moment I’m not able to give the composure to the team, to manage this kind of situation.

“I don’t have a problem to accept that it doesn’t work like it worked in the past and it’s down to all of us – me first and the players as well.”

Despite the defeat, Guardiola is not writing off the tie.

“We’ll try,” he said. “You have to continue. We’ll learn and, with fresh minds, fresh legs, go for them.”