Sunday’s briefing: Sunderland end Arsenal run and Wolves close on new boss

Another action-packed day in the Premier League saw Arsenal’s winning run ended by Sunderland.

Chelsea moved second while Manchester United extended their unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Wolves closed in on a new manager and Manchester City prepared for a super Sunday clash with Liverpool.

Black Cats halt Gunners’ run

Regis Le Bris believes Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal was a “good lesson” for his young squad.

The Black Cats ended the Gunners’ 10-match winning run when Brian Brobbey scored an injury-time goal to earn a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

He said: “It’s still tough against a team like Arsenal, one of the best teams in Europe, so you have to do a masterclass otherwise it’s impossible to win something.

“We still have a really young squad, really young players without great experience in the Premier League, so it’s a good lesson.”

Ruben’s “problems” for in-form United

Ruben Amorim bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to kill off Tottenham and insisted they still have “lots of problems” after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Matthijs de Ligt struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for United in north London after they had led 1-0 until the 84th minute.

“We have a lot of problems. We are just in the beginning. I know that sometimes the results show to people that we are improving. We are improving but we have a lot to do,” Amorim reflected candidly.

Estevao lifts Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admitted Estevao Willian “raised the energy” inside an anxious Stamford Bridge before helping beat Wolves 3-0 to go second in the Premier League.

The Blues were booed off at half-time but came good in the second half against the division’s winless side.

“I was very worried before this game,” said Maresca.

“I can understand first half people were not happy because we didn’t score. Then when Estevao came on the energy raised because people love that kind of player.”

Guardiola backs Rodri to bounce back

Pep Guardiola is “100 per cent convinced” Rodri will get back to his best for Manchester City.

The Ballon d’Or winner has suffered repeated frustration in his attempts to return from a serious knee injury wiped and is unlikely to be risked against Liverpool.

But Guardiola said: “I’m 100 per cent convinced he will be back and will play. Maybe it will take a little bit time to reach the level that he had but he’s going to do it.

“I only want to have Rodri happy, always, to start to smile, enjoy it again. It has been tough but he’s one of the most competitive football players I have ever met in my career.

“He has to try to say, ‘OK I’ll be back around the corner, and I will come back and enjoy it with the team’.”

Edwards set for Wolves return

Wolves’ search for a new manager appears to be over after Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards was given permission to speak to them.

Boro initially rejected Wolves’ approach for their 42-year-old boss, who had only recently signed a three-year deal to replace Michael Carrick, but the lure of a return to the club where he played and coached appears to have proved too strong.

James Collins served as caretaker manager for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, but it looks set to be a one-off game as a Boro statement read: “Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy.

“We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork.”

What’s on today

Manchester City against Liverpool at 4.30pm is the standout among five Premier League fixtures, with the 2pm games including the latest instalment of the Crystal Palace-Brighton rivalry.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers and Celtic are in action against Dundee and Kilmarnock respectively, while leaders Hearts take on Dundee United.

Manchester City face Everton in the Women’s Super League, Paris St Germain travel to Lyon in Ligue 1 and Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in LaLiga action.