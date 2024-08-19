Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rodrigo Bentancur ‘conscious and communicating’ after incident in Leicester game

Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur left the pitch on a stretcher while he received oxygen.

George Sessions
Monday 19 August 2024 22:45
Rodrigo Bentancur was taken off on a stretcher during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rodrigo Bentancur was taken off on a stretcher during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is “conscious and communicating” after a sickening head injury in their 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Bentancur left the pitch on a stretcher after he fell to the ground and appeared to smash his head into the turf following a James Maddison corner in the 71st minute of the Premier League match.

Spurs players immediately signalled to the touchline for assistance and after seven minutes of treatment, Bentancur was eventually able to sit up before he was taken off on a stretcher while being given oxygen.

Archie Gray replaced Bentancur in the 78th minute as a concussion substitute and it proved to be another painful visit to King Power Stadium for the Uruguay international after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at the same venue in 2023.

The key thing is he is definitely conscious and communicating

Ange Postecoglou

“I don’t have a lot of information but I do know he is up and is communicating, so he is fine from that point of view, but a head injury and I’ll leave it in the hands of the medical team now,” Postecoglou reflected.

“The key thing is he is definitely conscious and communicating.”

Asked if Bentancur – who started in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma after the latter’s laughing gas incident – had lost consciousness, Postecoglou said: “I don’t know.

“Whenever it’s a head injury and you see a player go down, I think nowadays we’re always cautious in that moment and I don’t know the actual circumstances but I know it was a head collision.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in