Former Liverpool and England striker Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, the Premier League club have announced.

Hunt, who was also part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning line-up, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds.

The club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account: “We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger‘s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 - 2021.”

Hunt scored 285 goals in 492 appearances, making him Liverpool’s second-highest goalscorer of all time. He won the league with Liverpool in 1964 and 1966 — the same year he won the World Cup.

Hunt scored three goals in six appearances at the tournament and played in every game such was his importance to Sir Alf Ramsey’s team. He starred in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium, in what is still England’s only major football title.

Hunt was born in Golborne, Cheshire on July 20, 1938.

He signed for Liverpool in July 1958 and made his final appearance for the club in December 1969.

Hunt was signed by Phil Taylor from non-league Stockton Heath but was kept on by Bill Shankly, and helped the club out of the old Second Division in 1962.

He also won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1965.

Roger Hunt is still revered by Liverpool fans (PA)

Hunt won 34 caps for England in total, scoring 18 goals, and earned his first under Walter Winterbottom in 1962 when Liverpool were still in the second tier.

In that season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the Reds.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher paid tribute to Hunt, writing: “RIP Sir Roger Hunt, one of the greatest goal scorers our club has ever seen. Sir Roger along with the other legends from the 60’s made Liverpool the club it is today.”

Roger Hunt scored 18 goals in 34 appearances for England (PA)

While John Aldridge added: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear of the passing away of one,if not THE BEST Liverpool strikers. SIR ROGER HUNT. What a striker and a true Gentlemen, I had the great pleasure of being with him on many occasions. RIP My Nu 1 Legend and Hero. YNWA.”