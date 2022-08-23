Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

The former Manchester United centre-back nodded home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross midway through the second half

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 23 August 2022 07:32
Comments
<p>Chris Smalling of AS Roma scores their side's first goal</p>

Chris Smalling of AS Roma scores their side's first goal

(Getty Images)

Chris Smalling’s header sealed Roma’s second straight win of the new Serie A campaign.

The former Manchester United centre-back nodded home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross midway through the second half to condemn Cremonese to a 1-0 defeat and extend the unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Juventus were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Sampdoria, with The Old Lady dropping to fourth in the table – one place below Roma.

Cristhian Stuani’s low finish set Girona en route to a 3-1 LaLiga win over 10-man Getafe.

The Uruguay striker drilled the hosts into the lead, before Domingos Duarte’s own goal put Girona two goals to the good.

Recommended

Valentin Castellanos effectively killed the game just past the hour, firing in Girona’s third effort after latching onto Yangel Herrera’s through-ball.

Enes Unal had seen a goal for Getafe chalked off by VAR just minutes earlier.

Unal did find the net for a goal that counted in the final quarter however, drilling home in what only proved a consolation.

In the seventh minute of added time Fabrizio Angileri was sent off for Getafe, compounding a tough night for the visitors.

Almeria shook off the red card for Alex Centelles to grind out a 1-1 draw at Elche.

Umar Sadiq headed Almeria into an early lead, the Nigeria forward converting Lucas Robertone’s cross.

Alex Collado drilled Elche back level on the half-hour though, after latching onto Roger Marti’s pass.

Recommended

Centelles was sent off two minutes later, leaving Almeria to battle the majority of the match a man light.

But the visitors clung on, with both sides claiming their first point of the season.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in