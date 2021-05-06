Manchester United are still seeking a first trophy under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And there is no better opportunity for the Norwegian to open up his trophy cabinet as boss of the Red Devils than the position they are currently in when it comes to the Europa League.

Solskjaer’s side are the favourites to lift the trophy and take a 6-2 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Roma.

If they do book their place in the final, they will face Premier League strugglers Arsenal or Villarreal, who sit sixth in La Liga.

Man Utd will be 90 minutes away from a second Europa League in four years if they do the job this evening, a major incentive for everyone at the club after what has been a turbulent few weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Phil Jones and Anthony Martial were the only members of Solskjaer’s squad unavailable for the Liverpool match last weekend which ended up being postponed.

There are no other injury concerns for the Red Devils, so they should be able to field a full strength team.

Meanwhile, Roma suffered three first half casualties in the first leg last week, losing keeper Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola.

And Lopez is out for the remainder of the season, while Veretout aand Spinazzola also doubtful for the second leg.

Odds

Roma: 11/4

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 17/20

Predicted line-ups

Roma XI: Peres; Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diaware, Mirante, Villar; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Prediction

It will take a miracle for Roma to turn this tie around, especially given Manchester United’s remarkably impressive form on the road. The Italians caved in towards the end of the first leg and will want to show that they have more resolve than what they showed at Old Trafford. But the pace, creativity and ruthlessness is with United and they should have enough to win this one.2-1 Man Utd.