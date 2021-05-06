Roma vs Manchester United prediction: How will Europa League semi-final play out tonight?

In April 2018 Roma overturned a 4-1 first leg defeat at the hands of Barcelona to win the second leg 3-0 and advance through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

And they will need an even more remarkable comeback if they are going to reach the Europa League final this evening.

Manchester United lead 6-2 from the first leg, scoring five times in the second half in what was a breathtaking 45 minutes of football.

Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes both netted twice seven days ago, so they will be brimming with confidence heading to Italy.

But Man Utd’s old foe Edin Dzeko will also be hoping to add to his goal at Old Trafford and conjure up a spirited fightback.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Phil Jones and Anthony Martial were the only members of Solskjaer’s squad unavailable for the Liverpool match last weekend which ended up being postponed.

There are no other injury concerns for the Red Devils, so they should be able to field a full strength team.

Meanwhile, Roma suffered three first half casualties in the first leg last week, losing keeper Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola.

And Lopez is out for the remainder of the season, while Veretout aand Spinazzola also doubtful for the second leg.

Odds

Roma: 11/4

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 17/20

Predicted line-ups

Roma XI: Peres; Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diaware, Mirante, Villar; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Prediction

It will take a miracle for Roma to turn this tie around, especially given Manchester United’s remarkably impressive form on the road. The Italians caved in towards the end of the first leg and will want to show that they have more resolve than what they showed at Old Trafford. But the pace, creativity and ruthlessness is with United and they should have enough to win this one.2-1 Man Utd.