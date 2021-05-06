Manchester United travel to Italy with the knowledge that even a 3-0 defeat to Roma would see them through to the Europa League final.

The scintillating second half display at Old Trafford leaves them with a 6-2 aggregate lead, a seemingly unattainable deficit for the Serie A side to come back from.

All Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need to do is be professional, not leave themselves open and they will be heading to the final to face Villarreal or Arsenal.

The Red Devils boss also has no fresh injury concerns so will be picking from almost his entire squad.

Compare that to Roma, who saw three players go off in the first half of the match at Old Trafford, all with injuries which could keep them out of this one.

All roads point towards a positive night for the Premier League side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Phil Jones and Anthony Martial were the only members of Solskjaer’s squad unavailable for the Liverpool match last weekend which ended up being postponed.

There are no other injury concerns for the Red Devils, so they should be able to field a full strength team.

Meanwhile, Roma suffered three first half casualties in the first leg last week, losing keeper Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola.

And Lopez is out for the remainder of the season, while Veretout aand Spinazzola also doubtful for the second leg.

Odds

Roma: 11/4

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 17/20

Predicted line-ups

Roma XI: Peres; Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diaware, Mirante, Villar; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Prediction

It will take a miracle for Roma to turn this tie around, especially given Manchester United’s remarkably impressive form on the road. The Italians caved in towards the end of the first leg and will want to show that they have more resolve than what they showed at Old Trafford. But the pace, creativity and ruthlessness is with United and they should have enough to win this one.2-1 Man Utd.