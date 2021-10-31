Roma vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

Jose Mourinho’s Roma welcome AC Milan to the Italian capital this evening for a highly-anticipated Serie A fixture.

Milan entered the gameweek in second place in the table, level on points with leaders Napoli, while Roma came into the weekend in fourth place – nine points behind their opponents here.

Mourinho’s side earned a 0-0 draw against Napoli last weekend, before beating Cagliari 2-1 in their most recent outing. Prior to that fixture, Roma suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat by Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Milan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their first 10 Serie A games this season, with nine wins and one draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s clash.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT this evening.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1, with the action also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Roma’s squad is largely in good health, though there are defensive absences in the form of Chris Smalling and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Milan will be without injured goalkeeper Mike Maignan and winger Samu Castillejo, while a number of players are doubts here, including Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Alessandro Florenzi and Fode-Ballo Toure.

Predicted line-ups

Roma: Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina, Cristante, Veretout, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Abraham.

Milan: Tatarusanu, Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Rafael Leao, Ibrahimovic.

Odds

Roma: 13/10

Draw: 5/2

Milan: 2/1

Prediction

Milan to continue their impressive league form by edging past a defiant Roma. Roma 0-1 Milan.