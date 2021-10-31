Jose Mourinho’s Roma host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico tonight in a highly-anticipated Serie A clash.

Milan entered the gameweek in second place in the standings, level on points with leaders Napoli, while Roma came into the weekend in fourth spot – nine points off this evening’s opponents.

Mourinho’s team secured a 0-0 draw with Napoli last weekend, before earning a 2-1 win at Cagliari in their most recent outing. Prior to that game, Roma suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat by Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Milan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their first 10 Serie A matches this season, with nine wins and one draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT this evening.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1, with the action also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Roma’s squad is largely in good health, though there are defensive absences in the form of Chris Smalling and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Milan will be without injured goalkeeper Mike Maignan and winger Samu Castillejo, while a number of players are doubts here, including Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Alessandro Florenzi and Fode-Ballo Toure.

Predicted line-ups

Roma: Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina, Cristante, Veretout, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Abraham.

Milan: Tatarusanu, Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Rafael Leao, Ibrahimovic.

Odds

Roma: 13/10

Draw: 5/2

Milan: 2/1

Prediction

Milan to continue their impressive league form by edging past a defiant Roma. Roma 0-1 Milan.