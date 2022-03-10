‘So harsh’: Chelsea fans react after UK government sanctions Roman Abramovich

Chelsea fans have reacted with confusion and dismay over the news that their club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on 2 March in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. He has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s government has now frozen all his UK assets.

The government’s ‘oligarch taskforce’ has set about targeting those with links to the Kremlin and has sanctioned Abramovich due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his stake in the company Evraz PLC, which has been “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”.

“Wow, this is so harsh for him,” one fan account, NgoaloKante, wrote on twitter. “You have to remember what he has done for NHS workers during pandemic to help the UK health system. He even said he’ll donate all the sales of the club and is involved in Ukraine Russia discussion for peace.”

The news means Abramovich can no longer make money from the club, although Chelsea will continue to operate under a special licence granted by the government. Abramovich could technically still sell the club, providing he did not receive the proceeds, but Chelsea’s future appears in limbo.

Abramovich sanctioned What it means for Chelsea - no new tickets can be sold - no players bought, sold or loaned - no money recouped from merchandise sales - reasonable expenses allowed for matches like travel, security and catering - Future TV revenues can only be spent on essential operating costs

“Rather we go down together with Roman than UK gov take over the process,” NegativeChelseaFan tweeted. Another wrote: “This will hopefully be a wake up call to the premier league. You can’t say everyone is fit and proper just cos they have money, eventually it will catch up with you.”

However others took some perspective. Gary Austen tweeted: “As a Chelsea fan for over 50 years If this can contribute in any shape or form to ending the war in Ukraine then so be it. Unfortunately the fans staff and all players will suffer so there must also be common sense when it comes to crippling the club.”

And Joe Poser wrote: “As a fan I’m not hugely worried about Chelsea not being the trophy winning machines they have been for the last 19 years, success in football is temporary that’s why we love it.”

In a statement, the Chelsea Supporter Trust said: “The CST notes with concern the Government’s statement regarding the owner. “Supporters must be involved in any conversation regarding ongoing impacts on the club and its global fan base.

“The CST implores the Government to conduct a swift process to minimise the uncertainty over Chelsea’s future, for supporters and for supporters to be given a golden share as part of a sale of the club.”