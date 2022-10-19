On this day in 2004: Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admits drug offence
The Romania international was ultimately banned from football for seven months.
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admitted to testing positive for cocaine in an announcement that would ultimately lead to him being banned from football for seven months and face an acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge.
The 25-year-old Romania international relinquished his right to analysis of a ‘B’ sample after a meeting with Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor, who confirmed to the PA news agency: “He (Mutu) has tested positive for cocaine.”
Mutu’s representative Gheorghe Popescu revealed the player – who joined Chelsea from Parma for £15.8million in 2003 – has been “destroyed”, but hoped to avoid a potential two-year ban by rejecting the further sample and making a full admission.
“Mutu is destroyed. I told him to assume full responsibility for his actions but he seemed not to understand,” said the former Tottenham player.
“I told him not to ask for a second sample so as not to prolong his agony. I told him that almost always the second sample confirms the first.”
The news prompted a protracted legal battle in which Chelsea sued Mutu for having committed a breach of his contract without just cause.
Despite a series of appeals, Mutu lost the case and was ordered to pay the club £14.3million in damages. He subsequently signed a five-year contract with Juventus.
