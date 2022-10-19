Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On this day in 2004: Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admits drug offence

The Romania international was ultimately banned from football for seven months.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 19 October 2022 06:00
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine (Sean Dempsey/PA)
(PA Archive)

Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admitted to testing positive for cocaine in an announcement that would ultimately lead to him being banned from football for seven months and face an acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old Romania international relinquished his right to analysis of a ‘B’ sample after a meeting with Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor, who confirmed to the PA news agency: “He (Mutu) has tested positive for cocaine.”

Mutu’s representative Gheorghe Popescu revealed the player – who joined Chelsea from Parma for £15.8million in 2003 – has been “destroyed”, but hoped to avoid a potential two-year ban by rejecting the further sample and making a full admission.

“Mutu is destroyed. I told him to assume full responsibility for his actions but he seemed not to understand,” said the former Tottenham player.

“I told him not to ask for a second sample so as not to prolong his agony. I told him that almost always the second sample confirms the first.”

Recommended

The news prompted a protracted legal battle in which Chelsea sued Mutu for having committed a breach of his contract without just cause.

Despite a series of appeals, Mutu lost the case and was ordered to pay the club £14.3million in damages. He subsequently signed a five-year contract with Juventus.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in