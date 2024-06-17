Romelu Lukaku’s luckless run continues as Slovakia claim first shock of Euro 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Slovakia produced the first major shock of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E after Romelu Lukaku endured a day to forget.

Lukaku squandered a number of chances in Frankfurt and when he did find the net, on two occasions in the second half, both were ruled out for infringements.

It continued the Belgium top scorer’s luckless run of form at major tournaments after he missed several chances in their group-stage exit against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.

It meant a fine seventh-minute strike by Ivan Schranz was enough to settle the group encounter and earn Slovakia, ranked 48th in the world, one of the best victories in their history.

Statistically, it was the biggest upset the competition has seen at the finals stage, with the team ranked a lowly 48th getting the better of the world’s No 3 team.

Lukaku could have scored twice during the opening exchanges but had a close-range shot saved before he steered another effort off target.

It was a sign of things to come for the forward, who is still contracted to Chelsea but has not played for the club since 2022, with Belgium’s profligacy punished after seven minutes.

A slack pass by Jeremy Doku gifted Slovakia possession and, even though Juraj Kucka was denied by Koen Casteels, Schranz was on hand to volley in from a tight angle after he had been played onside by Wout Faes.

Belgium regrouped but Leandro Trossard curled over before Lukaku could only bundle another effort wide.

Schranz fired Slovakia ahead before the defence held on to claim a huge shock ( Reuters )

The Chelsea forward thought he had levelled 11 minutes into the second half but VAR disallowed his tap-in after he was adjudged offside from Amadou Onana’s header across goal.

Heroic defending by David Hancko denied Johan Bakayoko in the 62nd minute after the Slovakia centre-back cleared off the line.

Lukaku then slammed home with four minutes left following Lois Openda’s cutback but referee Halil Umut Meler was sent to the pitchside monitor and chalked off the goal after it was ruled Openda had handled in the build-up to consign Belgium to a painful defeat.