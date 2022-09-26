Jump to content

Romelu Lukaku ‘ruled out Chelsea return’ as Inter Milan ‘eye loan extension’

Inter Milan are expected to renew Lukaku’s loan deal for another year

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 26 September 2022 07:30
What the papers say

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.

The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United plan on triggering a 12-month extension in forward Marcus Rashford’s contract, regardless of whether or not the two parties can come to terms on a longer deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Glen Kamara: Rangers are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder in January, according to Football Insider.

Robin Gosens: Leicester have been linked with a move for Inter’s 28-year-old Germany wingback in the Italian media.

