Romelu Lukaku ‘ruled out Chelsea return’ as Inter Milan ‘eye loan extension’
Inter Milan are expected to renew Lukaku’s loan deal for another year
What the papers say
Romelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.
The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.
Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United plan on triggering a 12-month extension in forward Marcus Rashford’s contract, regardless of whether or not the two parties can come to terms on a longer deal.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Glen Kamara: Rangers are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder in January, according to Football Insider.
Robin Gosens: Leicester have been linked with a move for Inter’s 28-year-old Germany wingback in the Italian media.
