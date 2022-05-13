Romelu Lukaku’s agent has confirmed that the Chelsea striker’s future will be discussed when the club’s new owners are confirmed.

Lukaku has struggled for consistency after returning to London from Inter Milan last summer for a club record fee of close to £100million.

The Belgian is Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions but has been in and out of Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice side, leading to speculation that the 29-year-old may be eyeing another move, with the prospect of reuniting with Inter floated as a possibility.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is expected to complete their takeover of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich imminently, and Federico Pastorello, Lukaku’s agent, has suggested that any talks will only take place after the deal has gone through.

Discussing his client’s potential return to Italy, Pastorello told La Repubblica: “[It is] much ado about nothing. He has [Inter Milan] and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career.

“But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait.”

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup this weekend with Lukaku in good recent form.

The striker has scored three goals in his last two games and will hope to start at Wembley having began on the bench when the two clubs met in the Carabao Cup decider earlier this year.

Pastorello admitted to being disappointed with how Lukaku’s season has panned out, but believes there have been positives with the striker set on ending the campaign strongly.

“For the cost of the transfer, no one could have expected such a situation,” Pastorello conceded.

“I do not discuss the tactical choices, but it is obvious that there was a problem. The numbers, however, must be considered - he is still the team’s best scorer, with less playing time compared to his teammates.

“The situation must be carefully assessed, now there is Champions League qualification to secure, there is the FA Cup final. Romelu is focussed on this, we have not talked about anything else.”