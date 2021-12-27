Much of the discussion around Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been about how he fits in a rigid system. After inspiring a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the question to ask was whether he needs to.

He is an out-and-out striker by the modern definition, but Lukaku’s qualities lie beyond the traditional expectations of a marksman. His awareness of space and those around him, coupled with a sharp tactical mind are qualities that confirmed to Thomas Tuchel, and thus also Chelsea’s power brokers, that handing over £97.5million to Inter Milan for his signature was worth it.

Four months in, with 12 starts in the 18 Premier League games he has been around for, it is hard to discern whether those attributes have fully calibrated to how they do things at Stamford Bridge. But on Sunday, as Chelsea recorded their first win in three to address a recent blip, it was clear the old values of forward play Lukaku holds dear can see him thrive as a potent and unique weapon in the Blues’ armoury.

His goal to give Chelsea the lead – a fourth of the season – was straight out of the old school playbook: ducking out of Tyrone Mings’ view before darting in front to head into the far corner. The speed to break away in added time and win the second of two penalties converted by Jorginho was exactly what you want from someone playing off the last shoulder.

“Throughout the years, my movement in the box has been better,” he said with pride at the end of his 45-minute cameo that earned him man of the match. “I try to be less static and try to be on the move all the time.”

He was similarly pleased with that late burst: “I think that’s one of my preferred actions, running into space and using my speed and my power”.

For a cerebral footballer, the simple things remain a point of pride, and a unique selling point even in an immensely talented squad.

There is an argument to be made that the most organised teams are the ones who need forwards like Lukaku who can act as a bypass to their own set-up when required. Of the players on the pitch, it is the striker who holds the most independence, especially given how much of modern day goalkeeping is about competency with the ball at their feet. Fitting in without losing that autonomy is easier said than done.

Lukaku’s arrival gave Chelsea a point of difference early on, with the first three of his league goals coming during an initial run of games upon his arrival, even if his final four games of that period went without him scoring. And it was notable during the six-week period he missed with an ankle injury Tuchel ironed out a method that worked without his big-money acquisition.

They swelled their lead at the top from one point to three, albeit thanks to a favourable run of fixtures that saw them face teams in the bottom half. And though it was built on already robust defensive foundations, there seemed a greater freedom further forward, as their interchanging band of No10s buzzed around in freeform abandon.

What we know now is the more instructive spell was due to come. Draws against a fragile Manchester United, followed by a 3-2 defeat to West Ham, then four points dropped against Everton and Wolves. A profound dip that turned a three-point cushion into a nine-point deficit by 5:30pm on Sunday.

Lukaku had been restricted to just 77 minutes split across four games during that time as his comeback was further impacted by a bout of Covid, which meant missing the Everton and Wolves games altogether. Two games that were crying out for a Plan B not long after some were beginning to wonder if Chelsea were more functional in Lukaku’s absence.

Thus, his 45 minutes against Aston Villa was as much underlining his worth as vindication to him and his manager. Quite apart from the goal - his only shot - he proved a binding agent for others.

Like a Christmas tree in the front room, gifts for others lay by his side. Mason Mount, busy during the first half, was far more constructive in the second knowing he could hang on the right with someone in the middle pulling defenders elsewhere. The midfielder almost found Lukaku with a devilish cross, an unfathomable tactic in the opening period with Christian Pulisic through the middle and Chelsea’s inability to maintain territory in the final third. The pair shared a neat one-two late in the day and Mount should have either squared or scored himself earlier when latching onto a through ball over the top and rounding Emi Martinez. That moment came about through Lukaku occupying enough of Mings’ concentration to allow Mount a free run beyond Matt Targett.

Hudson-Odoi also benefitted from having a target focal point. Lukaku’s presence offered an extra threat that did not involve him carrying the ball as much. The one good cross he put in was met by the Belgian’s head for a first assist in the league. He also set Lukaku on the run that resulted in the second penalty to confirm a vital three points. All the more precious considering matches are falling by the wayside with postponements; points on the board matter that little bit more.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“There is no doubt he is super important,” said Tuchel after the match. “Every player is but Romelu will be a key player.”

He went on to say motivation was no problem for the 28-year-old, who admitted his own frustration at the stop-start manner of the last few months.

“I needed a performance like this,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. “It’s been difficult [playing a few minutes here and there]. The manager has his reasons but I kept working hard and today… it was good for us to win and I’m happy with my performance. Now I have to push on.”

With much uncertainty about player availability, this display from Lukaku could not have come at a better time. All being well, Chelsea’s 2022 will begin with games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs. The opportunity to take points off those around them, before a more amenable run of fixtures on paper, is one that must be taken.

Despite his return, their list of high-profile injuries grew greater with Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante suffering knocks on Sunday. And while the depth of their squad can cover for those losses, Lukaku’s second wind of his second coming can be a prime asset in their charge back to the top.