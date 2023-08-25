Roma officials fly to London for talks with Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku loan deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roma officials are attending Chelsea’s home match with Luton Town on Friday night, to discuss a prospective move for Romelu Lukaku.

The talks will centre on whether it is a loan or permanent deal, with the Stamford Bridge club preferring the latter. If they do agree to a temporary move, Chelsea would want a significant loan fee.

That is understood to be the main sticking point, as a temporary move currently looks likeliest.

Lukaku himself is deliberating on the situation as he carefully considers the next step of his career, but it is understood he is leaning towards going to Rome.

The Belgian already signalled his reluctance to return to Everton this week, as the Goodison Park club also broached the possibility of a loan move.