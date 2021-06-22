Manchester City are preparing to make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as the undoubted transfer saga of the summer gets under way.

City have not yet made an official bid for the England captain, but are thought to be readying an offer that would smash the transfer record between two British clubs.

Here, we take a look at the current record deals.

Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool £75million, January 2018)

Van Dijk's hefty price tag definitely proved value for money for Liverpool (PA Archive)

After a lengthy pursuit of the Holland international, Liverpool finally got their man for a world record fee for a defender of £75million. It proved to be money well spent as the Reds went on to win the Champions League and Premier League with him as the linchpin of the side.

The Belgium striker swapped Goodison Park for Old Trafford and big things were expected of him. However, despite scoring 42 goals in 96 games for United over two seasons, his Red Devils career was deemed a failure and he left to join Inter Milan in 2019.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester to Manchester City, £60m, July 2018)

The Algerian winger’s form in helping make Leicester Premier League champions saw him rewarded with a big-money move to City, where he has continued to fill his trophy cabinet on a regular basis.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham to Manchester City, £50m, July 2017)

After being part of a Spurs side that got close to winning trophies, the right-back, undoubtedly the best in England at the time, went to a club where he would be guaranteed to win them and did.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace to Manchester United, £50m, June 2019)

Wan-Bissaka got his big-money move after less than 50 senior appearance for Palace (PA Wire)

Just 46 senior appearances in three years did not deter United from splashing the cash on the Crystal Palace right-back.