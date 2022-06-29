Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Andy Hampson
Wednesday 29 June 2022 20:01
Romelu Lukaku us returning to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Romelu Lukaku has completed his loan move back to Inter Milan from Chelsea, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Belgium striker will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Inter, the club he left to re-join Chelsea in a £97.5million deal last summer.

The 29-year-old endured an underwhelming 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge, although he still finished at the Blues’ top scorer with 15 goals.

A statement from Chelsea read: “Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea.”

The short, matter-of-fact statement went on to mention the highlights of Lukaku’s past season without offering any comment.

News of the transfer was also confirmed in a short video posted by Inter in which the player said he was “very happy”.

The Serie A outfit followed with another tweet which read: “Welcome back Rom”.

Lukaku first played for Chelsea as a teenager but was let go by the club in 2014, joining Everton after successful loan spells with both the Toffees and West Brom.

His performances for the Merseyside club earned him a £75million move to Manchester United in 2017 but he spent only two years at Old Trafford before a £74million switch to Inter.

He thrived in Italy, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances and helping Inter win their first Serie A title in 11 years in 2021.

That prompted Chelsea to bring him back to London for a club-record fee but, despite a promising start with a debut goal, he struggled for consistency and suffered an injury setback.

Lukaku voiced disquiet about his role in Thomas Tuchel’s side (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Relations with the club then hit a low last December with the airing of an interview in which he bemoaned the way he was being used by manager Thomas Tuchel and spoke about his ongoing love for Inter.

A parting of the ways has seemed inevitable for some time and Chelsea last week agreed to the loan move back to Inter.

