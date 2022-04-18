Romelu Lukaku has ‘six weeks to save Chelsea career’, claims Joe Cole
Lukaku came off the bench but missed from point-blank range against Crystal Palace
Joe Cole believes Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has just six weeks to save his career at the Premier League club.
The Belgium international has had an underwhelming time at the Blues since signing from Inter Milan for £97.5m in the summer, falling out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel and suffering from a series of injuries.
The striker came off the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace but could only hit the post from point-blank range.
Speaking on ITV, Cole said: “Lukaku has six weeks to save his Chelsea career. You look at Werner and he doesn’t give up. Lukaku wants to be that focal point but he missed a chance. When it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you.”
And he added: “People saw Lukaku as the missing piece of the jigsaw [when he returned to Chelsea last summer], it didn’t happen, but it can come back as quickly as it goes. Football can change in one game.”
Ahead of Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Palace, thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, Tuchel explained why Lukaku was not in his starting line-up.
“It’s not easy to come into a game such as this with so much riding on it after a spell out with injury,” he said.
“It’s just a case of him not having as much minutes recently as the other players, his match fitness is not quite there otherwise there’s a big chance that he would have started today.”
Chelsea will face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on 14 May.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies