Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

In an interview released last week, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time

Alex Pattle
Tuesday 04 January 2022 13:55
Tuchel talks about Lukaku's situation

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.

Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we took the time to look calmly on it. He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training.

“For me, the most important thing was to understand. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game.

“There are zero doubts about his commitment to the team and the club. Romelu is very aware of what happened and what he created.

“He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we’ll have a bit of smell from it, but he can handle it.

“He’s a passionate guy, sometimes he wears his heart on his tongue.”

Chelsea went 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic earned the Blues a point.

As such, Tuchel’s second-placed side trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by 10 points, while Liverpool are third – 11 points behind City.

The Blues next take on Tottenham on Wedneday in the first leg of the teams’ Carabao Cup semi-final.

