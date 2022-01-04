Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton.

Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”.

The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance whatsoever of the Belgian departing Chelsea in January.

“What was the point of him doing the interview and causing unrest in the changing room?” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He has undermined the manager publicly. Tuchel had to take action because if he didn’t he would lose respect of the players.

“What was his motive? This isn’t a 19-year-old, this is a guy who has been around. I thought he would be the difference this season at Chelsea.

“It hasn’t been blown up, he said he is unhappy at Chelsea and that can only cause unrest.

“It was calculated what he did, a guy with a big ego, a big reputation. This was all unnecessary. Every action has a consequence.”