Romeo Beckham signs for Brentford B on short-term loan deal

Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has signed for Brentford’s B team on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old arrives from Inter Miami, the MLS club where his father David is a co-owner. Beckham was part of Inter Miami’s reserve team and made 20 appearances for the side last season.

Beckham had been training with Brentford’s B team since the end of the MLS Next Pro campaign, where he impressed coaching staff with his application and work rate. Brentford’s senior team, managed by Thomas Frank, currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

“I’m very proud and very happy to be here,” Beckham said. “I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I’ve never been so excited.

“They [coaching staff] have helped me massively over the last couple of months and I’m excited to see what else they can help me with to really progress in football. If you look at Brentford as a club, it’s very positive and it’s a club that is on the rise very quickly. I’m very grateful to be here.”

“We’ve been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," said the head coach of Brentford B Neil MacFarlane. "He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he’s really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of.

Romeo Beckham in action for Inter Miami (Getty Images)

“I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch. He’s been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan.

"He is very technical, and he is somebody who can shift the ball quickly and cross. He is also a really good finisher and he has the ability to play a number of positions for us, which is also pleasing.”

Romeo Beckham, who is the second oldest of the four Beckham children, was at Arsenal’s academy until the age of 12 before he left to pursue a tennis career. He returned to football in September 2021 with Inter Miami.

His older brother Brooklyn Beckham was also on the books at Arsenal as a teenager.