Football rumours: Manchester United enter race to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Manchester United have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to the Independent. Liverpool had their bid rejected by Southampton and United look like they will swoop in to try and lure the 19-year-old to the club.

Aston Villa look to be interested in American Tyler Adams and are willing to reach Leeds’ £25million release clause to free up the 24-year-old midfielder, the Daily Mail says.

The Telegraph reports that Bournemouth look like the favourites to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, beating Wolves to matching the £25m transfer fee.

Turkish club Besiktas are in talks with former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract with Liverpool expired this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Manchester Evening News says the confirmation of Manchester United’s big-money capture of Rasmus Hojlund could be delayed after the 20-year-old arrived in the north west later than planned.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The 24-year-old told Chelsea he would be open to playing with them but only for one year and only if they agree to let him move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next year, Spanish media outlet Sport says.

Gianluca Scamacca: The Evening Standard reports that Inter Milan are raising their bid to £21.5m for the West Ham striker.