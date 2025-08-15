Thomas Frank has no worries over future of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank had no concerns about Cristian Romero’s contract situation when he decided to make him Tottenham captain.

Romero has entered the final two years of his deal at Spurs and was heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, but was named as Son Heung-min’s replacement on Wednesday.

World Cup-winner Romero started as skipper in the Europa League final triumph in May and once Frank learned of Son’s desire to leave Tottenham earlier this summer, he immediately knew who would take the armband.

Asked why he waited so long to name Romero, Frank explained: “There are a couple of things.

“The captain before was Son. Just as a small detail – I would have picked Cuti no matter what (once Son was leaving) – but he was still there. Also I know the players, but I don’t know them, so that was also part of it.

“I know I see a very big and very good player. What I like about him and why I have chosen him as captain is his leadership qualities on the pitch. There is a big respect for him from the players. Off the pitch as well he also sets the standards.

“I would say I’ve worked with him now closely for more than five weeks, I’ve seen a very, very committed player who’s trained very well.

“The staff have said to me they’ve never seen him train that well. He’s in a very good place. I see a player that will want to lead the team and push the team.

“I think when you name a captain, it’s because you think he’s the best that can help the team no matter what now and also in the future.

“It’s not really linked with the contract situation. Of course he’s a very good player so I want him to stay longer.”

Centre-back Romero has been critical of the club in the past, pointedly saying last December that the spending of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea every year were “things to imitate” because then Spurs “could easily be competing for the title every year” with the “structure” they have in place.

On the same day Romero leads the team out for their Premier League opener with Burnley for the first time since officially being named captain, a protest will take place outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fans group Change for Tottenham state it has been a “summer of failure” due to “no clear transfer strategy, expensive ticket prices and a board they say is showing no plan and no ambition” – albeit chairman Daniel Levy targeted domestic and European success in an interview in June.

Much frustration centres on the transfer window, with only Mohammed Kudus brought in on a permanent basis to boost the squad from last season.

Frank added: “Without the fans, we are nothing. We play for the fans. The fans are hugely important for us.

“Personally I am really, really looking forward to tomorrow and to lead the team in front of the fantastic fans.

“We are going to face a Burnley team I have huge respect for so throughout the game we will need their backing.

“What I see internally I just see Daniel, Vinai (Venkatesham) and Johan (Lange) working night and day to do everything they can to strengthen the squad.”