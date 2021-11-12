Ron Flowers: England 1966 World Cup winner dies aged 87

Flowers played for Wolves between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to three First Division titles and the FA Cup in 1960

Friday 12 November 2021 10:22
Former Wolves midfielder Ron Flowers, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup squad, has died at the age of 87.

Flowers played for the Black Country club between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to three First Division titles and the FA Cup in 1960.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter feed confirmed the news on Friday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87,” it read.

“A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it.

“There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him.”

