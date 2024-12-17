Ronaldo to run for Brazilian football federation presidency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo will run for the presidency of the country’s football confederation (CBF), the 48-year-old said on Monday.

Ronaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, will run as a candidate in the CBF elections to replace current president Ednaldo Rodrigues in 2026.

Brazil’s last World Cup win was in that 2002 edition, and though they have won the Copa America three times since then, the nation’s perceived success hinges more on their performances on the world stage. The Selecao finished fourth when they hosted the tournament in 2014, and that is their best finish since lifting the trophy in 2002.

“Among hundreds of things that motivate me to become a candidate for president of the CBF, I want to recover this prestige and respect that the Selecao always had and today nobody else has,” Ronaldo told Globo Esporte.

“People often stop me and ask me to return because the situation of the Seleçao is not the best right now.

“My legacy as a player is undeniable, but I feel I have a duty to continue in the football industry and help Brazil get out of where we are. We have been stuck for 20 years,” he added.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward currently also said he expects to sell his stake in Spanish top-flight side Real Valladolid.

“We’re negotiating a possible sale very soon and we should close the deal. It won’t be an obstacle to my candidacy,” he added.

Ronaldo previously owned a 90 per cent stake in Brazilian team Cruzeiro, which he sold earlier this year.

Additional reporting by Reuters