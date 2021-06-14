Joe Hilton extends stay at Blackburn

Goalkeeper Joe Hilton has signed a new two-year contract at Blackburn

The 21-year-old, signed from Everton in 2019, spent time on loan at Fleetwood and Ross County last season.

He told Rovers’ website: “I’m made up. It’s been a lot of hard work over the last year, but I’ve loved my time here so far.

“Going to Ross County was a great experience for me. I didn’t get many games, but on the whole, just being in and around a first-team environment, fighting for our lives in the league, it was massive for me.”