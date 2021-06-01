Goalkeeper Josh Vickers commits future to Rotherham on two-year contract

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers has signed a new two-year deal at Rotherham

The 25-year-old did not feature for the Millers this season due to the form of Viktor Johansson and loanee Jamal Blackman, but he was keen to stay at the club and push for a place.

Rotherham’s goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington said: “We know all about him and he knows how I work as a coach and he fits in really well with the group overall.

“He came here in difficult circumstances, having signed late, but he understood the situation and his commitment to the cause was absolutely first class, so I’m delighted to get it sorted.

“I’ve known Josh for a few years now, ability-wise, his shot-stopping is second to none and he’s very quick around his goal. Like I said, his ability speaks for itself.

“Both him and Viktor get on really well and that is a massive thing. To have two keepers pushing for the number one spot who work well together bodes extremely well for the future.”