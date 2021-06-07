Paul Warne says Matt Olosunde leaves Rotherham ‘with absolutely no animosity’

Matt Olosunde is leaving Rotherham “with absolutely no animosity”, according to boss Paul Warne.

The 23-year-old full-back has turned down a new deal with the Millers and is free to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Warne said: “On behalf of everyone here, I would like to say what a pleasure it has been to work with Matty for the last couple of years.

“As we try to with every player that comes through the door, we have worked on making him a better player than when he joined us and I hope that he agrees that we have been successful in doing so.

“He leaves the club with absolutely no animosity as he looks to pursue a new challenge somewhere else and goes very much with our blessing.”