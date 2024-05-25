Man Utd’s treble winners: Where are they now?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

From Masterchef winner to Inter Miami co-owner, Manchester United’s 1999 treble heroes have enjoyed varied lives after hanging up their boots.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the players from that famous comeback win against Bayern Munich are now.

Peter Schmeichel

The final proved the Manchester United captain’s last appearance for the club and, after spells with Aston Villa and Manchester City, he retired in 2003. Schmeichel has worked as a TV pundit for a number of broadcasters since then.

Gary Neville

Neville was assistant to England boss Roy Hodgson for four years and had a brief spell as Valencia boss, but he is best known for his media work and punditry on Sky Sports. The 49-year-old also has a range of business interests, including being part-owner of Salford City.

Ronny Johnsen

The defender retired in 2008 and went on to spend a brief period as coach of newly-merged Eik Tonsberg from 2020, plus he has been assistant manager of Norway’s Under-23 women’s team.

Jaap Stam

The ex-Netherlands international managed Jong Ajax, Reading, PEC Zwolle, Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati after retiring. Now the former defender does punditry in his homeland, which he will combine next season with coaching his first club DOS Kampen.

Denis Irwin

The former Republic of Ireland international hung up his boots in 2004 and now works as an ambassador for United, as well as fulfilling some media duties.

Ryan Giggs

Nobody in history has made more appearances for United than Giggs, who served as interim boss in 2014 and then assistant to Louis van Gaal before later becoming Wales manager. Currently works as director of football at Salford, where he is another part owner.

David Beckham

A star across the world, just as he was in his playing days. Part owner of League Two side Salford and, more noticeably, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, away from the field he has had a variety of commercial deals and served as brand ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nicky Butt

Another the Class of 92 member who is a co-owner of Salford, he succeeded Neville as the League Two club’s chief executive in October 2022. Butt had mostly worked in United’s youth set-up after retiring, including stints as head of academy and head of first-team development.

Jesper Blomqvist

Having spent some time coaching and doing TV punditry, the former Sweden winger opened up a pizzeria back in his homeland and went on to recently win the country’s version of Masterchef. Blomqvist also previously won the Swedish equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dwight Yorke

Now a resident of Dubai, he had a brief spell as manager of Australian team Macarthur FC until January 2023. Yorke works for United as an ambassador and does punditry work.

Andy Cole

Another member of the team working in an ambassadorial role for United, he started a research fund with Kidney Research UK in 2020 aimed at helping to improve transplants and patient wellbeing having suffered kidney failure five years earlier.

Substitute: Teddy Sheringham

Worked as an attacking coach for West Ham before having short spells as manager of Stevenage and Indian Super League side ATK. Makes occasional media appearances.

Substitute: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

United’s other super sub moved into management, coaching the club’s reserve team before stints in charge of Molde either side of a poor time at Cardiff. Returned to Old Trafford as first-team manager between the end of 2018 and 2021.