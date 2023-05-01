On this day in 2012: Roy Hodgson appointed as England manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roy Hodgson was appointed as England manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2012.

The then 64-year-old replaced Fabio Capello, who was originally going to step down after Euro 2012, taking his 19th managerial role in a career that began with Halmstads in 1976.

Hodgson was in charge of West Brom at the time and decided to keep his role for the final two games of the season, before switching his focus to England for their final preparations ahead of Euro 2012.

Hodgson said: “Let’s hope we can get everybody behind us and make certain that we work as a team and help the team get the results everyone in England expects and wants.”

Hodgson managed to take England to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they were knocked out by Italy in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat.

Hodgson’s second major competition was the 2014 World Cup but England were eliminated at the group stage, picking up just one point from their three games with Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica.

England were unable to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson’s time in the England hot seat came to a disappointing end two years later at the next European Championship, after his side were knocked out of Euro 2016 following a shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16, despite going 1-0 up.

Now aged 75, Hodgson recently came out of retirement to take the reins at his old club Crystal Palace to help steer them away from the relegation places.