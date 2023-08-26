He was a colossus – Roy Hodgson impressed by Joachim Andersen’s display

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hailed Joachim Andersen’s “colossus” performance after the Dane’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kevin Schade’s stunning opener was cancelled out by Andersen in the 76th minute as both Brentford and Palace shared the spoils for a fifth consecutive time in the Premier League.

Hodgson lauded the centre-back’s overall performance which nullified the threat of Brentford duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, who both fired blanks for the first time this season.

“I thought Joachim Andersen was the outstanding player today in our team and maybe the outstanding player on the field,” Hodgson said.

“I thought he was a colossus today, he won every header in both ends of the field and I thought he won every challenge he went into, he was a leader figure and he drove the team forward.

“He wasn’t afraid to come more than midway into the opponent’s half as we saw and he was playing balls and spraying it around from about 25 yards from goal and that was a great responsibility that he took there.

“I think it was very fitting that he got the goal even though it wasn’t a classic.”

For the first time this season Brentford appeared lost without focal point Ivan Toney, who is suspended, as they struggled to look threatening in the final third.

Frank highlighted his frustration at his side’s attacking performance and credited Hodgson’s Palace for their defensive efforts.

“No ( I wasn’t happy with the amount of Brentford chances) but I am not surprised,” Frank added.

“For whatever reason and I can’t figure it out, the two teams (Brentford and Palace) cancel each other out more or less in these games.

“In five games we’ve played them the amount of chances the two sides have created are very limited and I would have loved to have taken more.

“I think in the half opening transitions we lacked the final pass action to create more and we should’ve won 1-0 which is so frustrating.”

Schade’s 18th-minute goal was his first for Brentford since his switch in January and Frank talked up the winger’s qualities.

“I am so pleased for him, it’s so important for the confidence and what a goal it was,” Frank said.

“I loved his initiative to run at the opponent where he got all the way into the box and was composed before a fantastic finish so hopefully he can do more of those nice goals.”