Roy Hodgson back in game at 75 – Premier League’s oldest managerial appointments

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roy Hodgson has broken his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment after being reappointed as Crystal Palace boss until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old former England manager replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on Friday, with the Eagles 12th in the Premier League – three points above the relegation zone – after a 12-match winless run.

His return to Selhurst Park comes a month after 74-year-old Neil Warnock came out of retirement to take the reins for a second time at Sky Bet Championship club Huddersfield.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the five previous oldest Premier League ‘new boys’.

Roy Hodgson – 74 (and 70)

Hodgson broke his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment in January 2022 after being announced as Watford head coach until the end of the season, replacing Claudio Ranieri, but was unable to save the Hornets from relegation.

In September 2017 – a month after his 70th birthday and a year after being sacked as England boss – Hodgson returned to football as manager of boyhood club Palace, staying for four years and departing with the Eagles established in the top flight.

Claudio Ranieri – 69

Ranieri made a surprise return to the Premier League in October 2021 when Watford turned to the man who guided Leicester to their unforgettable title success in 2016 after sacking Xisco Munoz. Just 14 days shy of turning 70, the Italian could not improve results and was sacked having lost 11 of his 14 games at the helm.

Guus Hiddink – 69

The former Netherlands boss was named interim Chelsea manager in December 2015 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and guided them on a 12-game unbeaten run, finishing 10th. Hiddink had also managed the Blues for the final three months of the 2008-09 campaign. His nomadic coaching career saw Hiddink take in stints with the China Under-21 team and Curacao before announcing his retirement last year.

Dick Advocaat – 67

Advocaat took over at Sunderland in March 2015, a day after the sacking of Gus Poyet with the Black Cats one point above the relegation zone. Advocaat left after keeping them up but had a change of heart and signed a one-year contract only to resign in October. Went on to have a third spell in charge of the Dutch national team before spending time in charge of Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Feyenoord, Iraq and now ADO Den Haag.

Sir Bobby Robson – 66

The former England boss arrived at Newcastle via spells at PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona in September 1999. He stayed five years, guiding the Toon into the Champions League twice and to the UEFA Cup semi-finals. He died in 2009 aged 76 after a long battle with cancer.