Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager

The former England boss will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 January 2022 19:12
Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager at Watford (Peter Powell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

Watford, who sit in the Premier League relegation zone, sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.

